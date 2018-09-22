Jacksonville police: Young man shot in arm during robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young man was shot in the arm during a robbery Friday night outside an Arlington apartment complex, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It happened about 6 p.m. outside the River City Landing apartments on University Boulevard North, just south of Merrill Road.

Police said a man, whom they described as being in his late teens to early 20s, told them that he was shot in the arm while several people were trying to take his money.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the robbers ran off after the shooting.

Robbery detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

