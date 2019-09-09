Jacksonville police: Young man shot, killed in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man believed to be in his late teens was shot and killed early Monday morning in the Moncrief neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it responded about 3 a.m. to a report of a person shot at Washington Heights apartments on West Moncrief Road.

Police said they found a male, who had been shot, inside a residence.

The man, who appeared to be in his late teens, died at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

