Study ranks Jacksonville No. 5 most popular city for millennials to move

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Turns out, Jacksonville is popular! At least among millennials.

But some may not be too happy about that.

Jacksonville is the fifth most popular city where millennials are moving, a new study by SmartAsset finds.

They crunched data from the U.S. Census Bureau which tracked people between the ages of 20 and 34 who moved to the cities in 2016, minus the number who moved out.

In total, 23,327 millennials decided to make Jacksonville their new home and 16,973 decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere, the study finds. That gave the city a net influx of 6,354 millennials.

So which city is the most popular, you ask? Seattle!

