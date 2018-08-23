Jacksonville sheriff, fire chief team up for State of Public Safety meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City leaders are scheduled to meet Thursday night to tackle timely issues like how to make the city as safe as possible.

The meeting takes place in the heart of downtown Jacksonville at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce on Independent Drive from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Both Sheriff Mike Williams and Jacksonville Fire Chief Kurt Wilson will team up with Impact JAX to discuss how their agencies work together.

While the sheriff says violent crime overall is down, feeling safe isn't always easy for residents like Mercedes Taylor - especially after the death of Heidy Rivas-Villanueva.

"I don't even want to go places. I've got three little girls. I don't want to go places half the time because I don't want nothing to happen to my girls, just because we were there," Taylor said.

According to Sheriff Williams, increased police presence in some of the more troubled neighborhoods have helped- along with resources like ShotSpotter, National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN) , and the upcoming Real Time Crime Center.

Currently, there are at least 65 classified murders in the city from this year alone. Of those 65, 14 have been cleared.

The current proposed budget calls for 20 additional JSO officers and a back-up 911 center.

Statement from Sheriff Mike Williams regarding IMPACTJax event:

“The annual IMPACTJAX State of Public Safety event is an opportunity to offer a snapshot of the efforts underway at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. 2018 has been another year of hard work and diligent commitment to moving the needle: to reduce violent crime, to expand community engagement, and to deploy our resources responsibly. And we are seeing progress. Year-To-Date murders and violent crime is down city-wide. And other numbers in the Zones and city-wide are trending in the right direction. While it is too soon to tell, a balanced set of programs and community partnerships is starting to make a difference. Increased police presence is helping our most challenged neighborhoods. Technology like ShotSpotter, NIBIN, and the upcoming Real Time Crime Center will focus our attention on the people and locations that are most violent. Intervening in potentially violent situations with active community partners is proving to be effective. Prevention programs are an investment in the future of our city. They are helping to keep kids off the street corners. They never meet a gang member, never meet a drug dealer and never take that path – we shut down the pipeline to future violent actors in the community. All of this provides a sense of cautious optimism. We have to maintain focus on the work and the progress by managing expectations. We will have bad days and weeks, but we cannot let that derail us. We know what works and we must stay focused on that. And measure our progress in lives saved. And finally, we have to keep working together. Building on our current relationships in the community and creating new ones.”

Morgan Francis is another resident concerned about the crime in the city. He says citizens need to do their part as well.

"Oh, it's very important to speak up about it (crime). You want to try to prevent it," said Francis.

Thursday’s meeting will also focus on opioid abuse.

According to Drug Free Duval, last month, there were 333 calls to 911 regarding ingestion or overdose. 257 cases of Narcan were administered.

The public is encourage to attend Thursday night’s meeting. It is free to ImpactJAX members. Non-members can pay $10. The networking and registration portion of the event takes place from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.

