Jacksonville Sheriff's Office auctions off Camaro, Mustang

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Enjoy living dangerously? In the market for a new (sort of) ride that may or may not have previously belonged to a drug dealer? The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has you covered.

Starting next week, the Sheriff's Office is planning to auction off a 2016 Ford Mustang GT and 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS. Both were confiscated through the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act.

The Mustang, which sports a 5.0 liter V8 engine and six-speed manual transmission, has just shy of 4,400 miles. The minimum bid has been set at $30,000.

The Camaro, equipped with a 6.2 liter V8 and automatic transmission, has 75,000 miles on it. Plus, it comes with a subwoofer and 20-inch custom wheels. Bids start at $14,500.

The auction is set to take place between March 12 and April 6 on GovDeals.com. The vehicles will be sold to the highest bidder.

But buyer beware, the vehicles don't come with warranties and will be sold as is. So if you'd like to inspect them in person, call (904) 588-0088.

