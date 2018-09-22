Jacksonville Sheriff's Office : Motorman hit by car on San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the following information via twitter on Saturday.

A #JSO Motorman was hit Friday evening on San Marco when someone drove into his path. We are so thankful to report he was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons and will be ok.

Watch and be aware of motorcycles. There is a life riding on it.

No other information was released regarding the identity of the motorcyclist or driver of the car.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.