Jacksonville Sheriff's Office plans for 200 body cameras

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a timeframe and update for deploying body cameras.

The Sheriff’s Office released an update on Thursday. The agency is in the procurement phase to find single-unit body cameras for its officers.

The pilot program began last July with 30 officers of different ranks. It launched the use of Body Worn Cameras (BWC) in order to accomplish several objectives:

enhanced accountability and public trust

provide additional evidence for criminal, civil, and traffic-related court cases

serve as a tool to help officers detail a timeline while writing reports

serve as a training device for officer safety and best practices

provide an additional way to evaluate the communication between officers and people in the community by reviewing procedures and interactions.

From February through June 2017, the conducted six town hall meetings throughout the city and the Sheriff also held a city-wide meeting with the community to update the status of the body worn cameras.

READ MORE: JSO ready to test body cameras

Three test phases have taken place- with the last one wrapping up in May this year. The officers who participated gave feedback on: ease of use, user interface, video review functionality, device features, and general policy insight.

Once the procurement phase is complete, JSO will use grant money to buy and deploy the cameras in phases starting next year.

JSO anticipates issuing around 200 body cameras in the first quarter of 2019. All officers wearing body cameras will be trained and tested.

WATCH: 2017 Interview with Sheriff Williams on body cameras

Policy:

The sheriff’s office says the current policy involving the body cameras remains under review with the e Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) labor union.

There has been a lot of back and forth on when cameras should be on and when they should be shut off relating to privacy.

JSO says its officers will follow the initial policy released at the start of the program until an updated policy is approved.

Budget:

The sheriff’s received a nearly million-dollar ($997K) grant last September to help with funding this year.

No technology costs have been budgeted for fiscal year 2019. JSO says it will start budgeting these costs in fiscal year 20 once the grant money is gone.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.