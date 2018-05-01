Jacksonville teacher, assistant face suspension for dragging student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - San Mateo Elementary School first-grade teacher Julia Woessner and paraprofessional Annette Smith are accused of a dragging a disruptive boy from the classroom when he wouldn't leave the room earlier this year are facing suspension.

Woessner is also accused of violating a Duval County Public School policy by having an unapproved person in her classroom as an intern.

DCF was also notified of the incident.

According to the school district's investigation, students interviewed told Principal Caroline Wells that the boy was upset for some reason, was crying and yelling and Woessner and Smith was grabbing onto the desk when they were trying to get him out of the classroom.

One student told Principal Wells that Smith "tried to yank him to the front office" and Woessner "helped get him out the door. She pushed him to get him out."

The school nurse said the student had red marks up and down his arms and complained his arms hurt, saying Smith caused the injuries.

Investigators said evidence supported the allegations that Woessner and Smith used poor judgment when they pulled on a student in an effort to physically remove him from the classroom.

The Duval County School Board is likely to approve their suspensions without pay at its meeting Tuesday night.