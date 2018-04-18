Jacksonville teen gets 4 years in prison for bat rampage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville teen will serve prison time after accepting a plea deal Wednesday in the case stemming from a wild street fight that was caught on video.

Jontaianna Pitts, 18, pleaded guilty in court to two counts of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Circuit Judge Mark Borello sentenced Pitts to four years in the Florida State Prison's youthful offender section followed by two years of probation, citing her criminal record as a juvenile.

Pitts was arrested in May 2017 in connection with a melee that began outside a shopping plaza on Moncrief Road and then spilled over to nearby Simonds-Johnson Park.

Bystanders recorded video of the fight and uploaded it to Facebook. Pitts was seen punching another woman and hitting a security guard who tried to break up the fight, according to her arrest report.

About 90 minutes later, Pitts took a baseball bat from a relative and beat two other women over the head with it as they lay defenseless on the ground, the arrest report stated.

But the violence didn't end there. Pitts tried to smash the windshield of a parked car after one of the victims tried to take cover inside the vehicle, according to the report.

