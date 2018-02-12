Jacksonville mom's plea for help finding missing teen goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother's impassioned plea for the safe return of her teenage daughter, who ran away over the weekend, is resonating with hundreds of thousands of people on social media.

Her parents say Kyleigh Kosters, 13, was last seen at her Lake Fern Drive home in Mandarin at 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a missing persons report. She was nowhere to be found the following morning.

The teenager evidently stuffed pillows under her bed covers to make it appear as though she was at home sleeping, the report said. She left the home at some point before 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Her father told police that this is the first time Kyleigh, who is adopted, has run away, according to the report. Police stated they do not currently suspect foul play in this case.

He said his daughter, whose biological mother may have been involved in the sex trade, recently asked about prostitution. He said her Google search history includes: "how to find a john" and "what is a pimp."

The teen's adoptive mother posted her daughter's image on Facebook, imploring the public to help find her child. The post has been shared over 750,000 times since Sunday morning.

"I have an emergency and need prayer," Kim Kosters wrote in part. "My daughter is missing since last night."

Anyone with information on Kyleigh's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.