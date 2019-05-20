Jacksonville teenager disappears, family asks for help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville family is praying for the safe return of Hailey Marie Files, 16, who disappeared Saturday.

Loved ones told News4Jax that she has never done anything like this before.

The family said Hailey Files was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday near Art Museum Drive wearing a "Supernatural" jacket and black jeans.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report, police responded early Saturday to an apartment complex on Art Museum Drive in regard to a missing person. Hailey Files' mother told police that her son woke her up to tell her Hailey Files was missing, and she searched the apartment and stairway area, but couldn't find her daughter.

Her family just moved to Jacksonville from Georgia and the family is unsure where she could be.

The family told News4Jax it believes she could be in danger. Her mother, Christy Files, said the teen was focused on school and going to college, and that it doesn't make sense that she left home.

"I want her to know that we love her. I'm not mad at her. I just want to know that she is OK," Christy Files said.

Christy Files sat outside her apartment with her son by her side, holding a photo of her daughter. She couldn't go in her apartment because it reminds her that her daughter is missing.

"I don't want to face the fact that she's not here," Christy Files said. "We have been out since 2 o'clock this morning searching and passing out flyers, speaking to people, and I am not going to quit until she is home."

The teen loves poetry, reading and criminal justice. She has a phone but it is turned off -- another bizarre sign for the family.

"Never anything like this has ever happened before. She doesn't go out of the house," Christy Files said.

According to the JSO report, the teen has a cellphone that isn't active but can be used when connected to Wi-Fi. Police said they tried to ping the phone's location, but there were no results.

Anyone who has seen Hailey Files or has any information about where she could be is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

