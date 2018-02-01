Jacksonville undersheriff disciplined after his 4th crash in 14 months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The second-in-command at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been disciplined after getting into several crashes with his patrol car.

Undersheriff Pat Ivey went before the JSO Safety Review Board this month after being involved in four crashes within the last 14 months, as first reported by The Florida Times-Union.

As the result of those crashes, Ivey received a written reprimand, lost his take-home police car for 10 days and was ordered to undergo remedial training.

The most recent crash happened Jan. 5, when Ivey was involved in a minor fender bender on Starratt Road. In that incident, he rear-ended another vehicle after a traffic light turned green. There was no damage and no one was hurt.

In January 2017, Ivey was in two minor crashes on the same day. Both happened with his patrol car in his own driveway.

No supervisor responded and the reports were not submitted until the following day.

Ivey was also involved in a minor crash in November 2016.

Ivey told News4Jax on Wednesday that the discipline he received was the same any patrol officer would have gotten.

