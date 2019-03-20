Voters elect 10 council members, send 5 others to runoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Voters Tuesday elected 10 members of Jacksonville City Council, but sent five other City Council contests to runoffs in May.

Seven incumbent members of council won re-election, but former Democratic mayor and current At-Large Group 3 Councilman Tommy Hazouri failed to get 50 percent of the vote and will face Republican Greg Rachal in a runoff.

Former Councilman and state House member Matt Carlucci, a Republican, won the At-Large Group 4 seat with 71 percent of the vote in a three-way race that included former district Councilman Don Redman. It was the biggest margin of victory of any race Tuesday.

Democrat Lisa King received the most votes in Group 1, but with 43 percent will face a runoff with Republican Terrance Freeman, who after serving as an interim district councilman for the past nine months, received 22 percent of the vote in this five-way race.

Political newcomer and Republican Ron Salem won At-Large Group 2, with 56 percent of the vote over Democrat Darren Mason.

Incumbent Republican Sam Newby received 53 percent of the vote in a three-way race for the At-Large Group 5 seat.

In the 10 District Council races on the ballot, six incumbents won re-election, one incumbent was forced into a runoff along with two other races, and political newcomer Michael Boylan was elected in District 6.

Former Councilwoman Katrina Brown, a Democrat who was removed from office on federal fraud charges and is awaiting trial, came in third in a five-way race in District 8. Ju'Coby Pittman, also a Democrat and the woman then-Gov. Rick Scott appointed to fill out Brown's term, received 38 percent of the vote, but will face Tameka Gaines Holly in the May runoff.

Scroll down for full results of Tuesday's races.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.