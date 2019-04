JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 62-year-old Jacksonville woman won more than $50,000 in cash prizes while on the Wheel of Fortune.

According to a report by the Florida Times Union, Mary Dean, who lives in the Baymeadows area, plans to use at least some of the money to replace her 10-year-old Dodge Avenger. Dean got the bulk of the money during the bonus round, when she won $36,000.

