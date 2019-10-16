Jacksonville woman accused of DUI, child neglect after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman was arrested Sunday night and accused of driving under the influence and three counts of child neglect after a minor crash.

Kailee Johnson, 28, was the driver of a car involved in a rear-end crash around 9 p.m. on I-295 near JTB.

When Florida Highway Patrol arrived to investigate the crash, the trooper noted Johnson had glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to the arrest report.

She was given a field sobriety test, which she failed, according to FHP.

There were three children in the car and another adult, who was also believed to be intoxicated, according to FHP.

The trooper also found six empty miniature alcohol bottles in the car, according to the report.

