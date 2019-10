DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. - Happy Birthday, Mrs. Georgia Pearl Hudson-Keys!

Mrs. Keys celebrated 100 years of life on Monday!

LaDeey Edwards, Keys' granddaughter, told News4Jax that Keys, who is a widow, has seven children, 15 grandchildren and multiple great-great-grandchildren.

Keys was born in Putnam County but now resides in Jacksonville.

