Jacksonville woman claims $500K prize in scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman turned $5 into $500,000 when she played a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
Tenise Scott, 33, claimed the top prize in the $500,000 Gold Rush scratch-off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
More Headlines
The winning ticket was bought from Parental Food Mart, located at 1896 Parental Home Road in Jacksonville.
Scratch-off tickets generated more than $784 million for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund last year, making up roughly 68 percent of overall ticket sales.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.