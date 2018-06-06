Jacksonville woman with dementia missing 2nd time in month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman with dementia is missing for the second time in a month, and Jacksonville police are again asking for help tracking her down.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Michelle Cropper walked out of UF Health hospital downtown. In addition to dementia, the Sheriff's Office said Cropper has a history of mental illness and requires 24 hour care.

Anyone who sees Cropper is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Cropper last disappeared May 7 after she walked out of her home on the Westside. A day later, Officer Melissa Bujeda found Cropper walking in the Riverside area. She posted to Twitter:

After working all day and driving home, I spotted #missing Michelle Cropper walking onto I-10 from Roosevelt Blvd. I got where I could turn around and was able to make contact with her. This is why we do what we do. She is safe and will be reunited with her family soon. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Qs3uQFdcNt — Melissa Bujeda (@MelissaBujeda) May 8, 2018

