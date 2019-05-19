Jacksonville woman pleads to get her mobility scooter back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman is pleading to get her mobility scooter back. Theresa Williams said she needs her scooter to get around and it fell off the back of her SUV Thursday afternoon.

Williams describes it as a red pride mobility scooter and said it fell off her SUV around 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Blanding Boulevard and Youngerman Circle.

She said before she could turn around and go get it, someone had already picked it up.

If you know anything about her missing mobility scooter or saw who may have picked it up, please call Williams at 904-303-0460.

Williams said she had just bought the scooter for $1,400 and is still making payments on it.

She hopes whoever picked it up will do the right thing, and return it to her.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.