Jacksonville woman twice convicted of murdering husband wants new trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman twice convicted of killing her husband is fighting for a new trial, renewing her claim the shooting was in self-defense.

Noni Stinson, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2006 shooting death of Solomon Stinson. She was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The conviction was overturned on appeal. In the retrial, Stinson was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Stinson said she got into an argument with her husband when she discovered a kilo of cocaine in the guest bedroom. She said he pulled a gun on her, then put it down and punched her in the stomach. She said she managed to get the gun, and fired three shots.

Prosecutors convinced the jury the physical evidence didn’t match Stinson’s story.

But, a new judge has granted Stinson’s motion for an evidentiary hearing. Her lawyer's grounds for appeal include prosecutorial misconduct, ineffective counsel by the first defense team and faulty jury instructions.

