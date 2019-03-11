Jacksonville woman wins $1 million from $20 scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman likely has distant relatives popping out of the woodwork after she won $1 million from a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket.

The winner, Mae Rahaim, wisely chose not to take a photograph when she drove to Tallahassee recently to collect her winnings. She chose to take a lump sum payment of $710,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K on Philips Highway near The Avenues Mall on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Florida Lottery.

