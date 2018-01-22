Jacksonville Zoo adds 2 new, adorable cheetahs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens recently added two new, adorable cheetahs.

The 19-month-old sisters, named Mary Jo and Penny Sue, came from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

You can tell them apart, the Jacksonville Zoo said, because Mary Jo has thick, distinctive black markings on her face.

The Jacksonville Zoo posted photos of the beautiful cheetahs on Facebook, encouraging people to come out and see them soon.

