Jacksonville Zoo betting on Jaguars-Steelers playoff game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is betting on a Jaguars win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The wager with the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has raised the stakes even higher for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

If the Jaguars defeat the Steelers for a second time this year, the Pittsburgh Zoo will contribute to the Rupununi Wildlife Research Unit, a group that performs research in Guyana where Jaguars are a native species, and send the Jacksonville Zoo sandwiches from Primanti Brothers.

If the Steelers win, the Jacksonville Zoo will contribute the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's Sea Turtle Second Program and throw in some fried chicken.

Last weekend, the Jacksonville Zoo made a wager with the Buffalo Zoo, and it paid off.

Since the Jaguars beat the Bills 10-3 in the wild card matchup, the Jacksonville Zoo received a donation to the Rupununi Wildlife Research Unit, plus some sponge candy, from the Buffalo Zoo.

But, in the spirit of good sportsmanship, the Jacksonville Zoo still donated to the North American Bison Coalition, a consortium of conservationists dedicated to raising awareness for the bison species.

"When wildlife wins, everyone wins," the Jacksonville Zoo said in a news release Friday.

As part of the playoff festivities, anyone wearing Jaguars gear on Sunday will be offered $5 admission to the Jacksonville Zoo. There will also be additional keeper-talks at the Range of the Jaguar exhibit.

