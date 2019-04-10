Jacksonville's average rent rises 6.3% in a year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you've noticed your rent on the rise recently, you're not alone.

According to News4Jax news partner WJCT News, monthly statistics show Jacksonville’s average rent continues to steadily rise. RENTCafé reported the average rent rose $64 per month over the past year.

RENTCafé compared March 2018 to March 2019 and found the average Jacksonville apartment was going for $1,074, compared to $1,010 a year ago. That represents a 6.3% increase.

That’s almost double the national average, which saw a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.

Manhattan topped the most expensive list. The average rent there is $4,141 -- up 1.6% over a year ago.

RENTCafé used data from Yardi Matrix, a commercial real estate data and research company, to compile the report.

For more on this story, go to news.wjct.org.

