Jagger is back! Rolling Stones to play TIAA Bank Field July 19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The No Filter Tour is back! The Rolling Stones announced Thursday their Jacksonville concert is rescheduled for July 19.

The tour North American tour set to begin in Miami in April was put on hold when doctors told 75-year-old lead singer Mick Jagger that he could not perform and needed heart surgery.

That surgery went well and Jagger is said to have made a complete recovery. Video released on Twitter Wednesday showed him practicing his dance moves.

Early Thursday, the band posted on Twitter that the tour was back on.

We are delighted to announce the new US and Canada tour dates today! All of the cities from the previously postponed shows are locked in, starting at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21st and including a brand new date in New Orleans! https://t.co/019DDP3ZA8 #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/0C3R5rNfOX — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 16, 2019

The band's website posted information about tickets, including a link to buy them.

Tickets sold for the original dates will be honoured - fans do not need to exchange their tickets. Those who cannot attend the re-scheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account. For transferred tickets, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets, once they have been transferred back.

