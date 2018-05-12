Jaguars Blake Bortles reminds you to lock car doors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After becoming the victim of an unlocked vehicle burglary, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles wants to make sure you don't become one too.

For months, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been reminding people to lock car doors, using #9PMRoutine. Police have also urged people to remove valuables from their cars.

Now, Bortles has teamed up with police in the effort to prevent unlocked auto burglaries.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of Bortles holding a sign reading, "9PMRoutine."

The tweet comes after the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said an 18-year-old got into Bortles' new Ford F-150, which was left unlocked with the keys and his wallet inside, and rummaged through the interior on Wednesday night.

As of Thursday night, a JSO spokeswoman said, there have been 1,896 auto burglaries reported so far this year in Jacksonville.

Don't make the same mistake that police said Bortles did -- lock your car doors and don't leave anything valuable inside it.

Oh my, look what time it is!



Oh my, look who is in! #9PMRoutine ✔️🏈



*Anything of value out of your vehicle.

*Doors locked.



Tonight we are doing 5 #BeepBeep’s! pic.twitter.com/RAFO7wEQRl — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 12, 2018

Shout out to NFL Quarterback Blake Bortles, @BBortles5 for helping #JSO get the word out about the #9PMRoutine. Helping make our city a safer place.



✔️Remove valuables/guns from vehicle

✔️Lock doors

✔️#9PMRoutine complete #BeepBeep 👍🏼👮🏻‍♀️🕘🏈 @Jaguars #Duval https://t.co/247TJIWDq2 — Melissa Bujeda (@MelissaBujeda) May 12, 2018

