Jaguars Blake Bortles reminds you to lock car doors

Quarterback helps Jacksonville Sheriff's Office promote #9PMRoutine

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After becoming the victim of an unlocked vehicle burglary, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles wants to make sure you don't become one too. 

For months, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been reminding people to lock car doors, using #9PMRoutine. Police have also urged people to remove valuables from their cars.

Now, Bortles has teamed up with police in the effort to prevent unlocked auto burglaries. 

The Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of Bortles holding a sign reading, "9PMRoutine."

The tweet comes after the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said an 18-year-old got into Bortles' new Ford F-150, which was left unlocked with the keys and his wallet inside, and rummaged through the interior on Wednesday night.

As of Thursday night, a JSO spokeswoman said, there have been 1,896 auto burglaries reported so far this year in Jacksonville.

Don't make the same mistake that police said Bortles did -- lock your car doors and don't leave anything valuable inside it. 

