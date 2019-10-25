Jaguars fan gets Gardner Minshew airbrushed on Cadillac

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This might just be the best thing we've seen since "Minshew Mania" came to life.

Jacksonville Jaguars fan Dustin Hegedus gave his Twitter followers a simple proposition: "1,500 retweets and I will get this airbrushed on the hood of my car."

Hegedus was referring to a poster spotted at a Jaguars game that depicted Gardner Minshew prying open a tiger's jaw, captioned with words "Minshew Magic."

1500 RT's and I'll get this airbrushed onto the hood of my car. pic.twitter.com/0FVOCURp57 — Dustin Hegedus (@DRHegedus) October 21, 2019

To his amazement, Hegedus received more than 2,000 retweets. He then knew what he had to do.

"Hey Gardner Minshew, thanks for giving all the believers a chance to believe and a reason, love you man!"

Keeping his promise, he posted a photo of his Cadillac with the airbrushed image on the hood.

Hey @GardnerMinshew5 Thanks for giving all the believers a chance to believe and a reason, love you man! https://t.co/Nkb2wzLllA pic.twitter.com/6yYhIumR8q — Dustin Hegedus (@DRHegedus) October 25, 2019

201 Wrap in Jacksonville is the artist behind the mural.

We now know who the true Minshew fan is here. Kudos to you.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.