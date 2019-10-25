Jacksonville

Jaguars fan gets Gardner Minshew airbrushed on Cadillac

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Dustin Hegedus -- @DRHegedus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This might just be the best thing we've seen since "Minshew Mania" came to life. 

Jacksonville Jaguars fan Dustin Hegedus gave his Twitter followers a simple proposition: "1,500 retweets and I will get this airbrushed on the hood of my car." 

More Headlines

Hegedus was referring to a poster spotted at a Jaguars game that depicted Gardner Minshew prying open a tiger's jaw, captioned with words "Minshew Magic." 

To his amazement, Hegedus received more than 2,000 retweets. He then knew what he had to do. 

"Hey Gardner Minshew, thanks for giving all the believers a chance to believe and a reason, love you man!"

Keeping his promise, he posted a photo of his Cadillac with the airbrushed image on the hood. 

201 Wrap in Jacksonville is the artist behind the mural. 

We now know who the true Minshew fan is here. Kudos to you. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.