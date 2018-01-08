Jaguars fan says Jeep broken into outside EverBank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A viewer sent News4Jax images of his Jeep broken into after the Jaguars game at EverBank Field, Sunday afternoon.

The image (above) shows a broken window. Jarian Hutchinson said burglars did not take anything but he could see his glove box and wife's purse, which was empty, were gone through.

Hutchinson said he fired a report with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He also said several other vehicles in the area where broken into.

If you saw anything suspicious activity before, during or after the Jaguars game, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers 866-845-TIPS.

