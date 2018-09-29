Jaguars fans can get phones charged at stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans won't have to worry about their phones running out of juice before, during or after the game Sunday due to new charging stations.

JEA charging stations are up now throughout TIAA Bank Field so fans can power up their phone batteries when they run low during the game this Sunday as the Jaguars take the field against the New York Jets in their third straight home game of the season.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.