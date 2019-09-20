Jaguars fans show support for Jalen Ramsey despite drama leading up to game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite the drama surrounding the Jaguars star cornerback this week, Jaguars fans still had Jalen Ramsey fever at Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Dozens, if not hundreds, of fans could be seen wearing Ramsey's No. 20 jersey around TIAA Bank Field. Many said they were upset that the prime-time matchup could be the last time they watch him play as a Jaguar.

"It's disappointing," Jaguars fan Tony Vondolteren said. "He's been the face of our defense for the last few years."

On Monday, reports began to surface that the agent for the Pro Bowl player had requested a trade. Ramsey later said on an episode of the "17 Weeks" podcast with Nate Burleson, which was released just hours before the kickoff of Thursday evening's game, that disrespectful comments after the Jaguars' 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday led to him asking his agent for a trade.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their (Jacksonville) end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out," Ramsey said on the podcast.

Jaguars fan Gabriel Gavoci said the news of the trade request was hard to hear.

"I think he's one of the best corners in the league and I hope they can get it resolved and I want him to stay on the team," Gavoci said.

In a news conference Monday, Ramsey told reporters, "All I care about is winning. Everybody knows that. I want to **** win."

That was one of the things fans said they like about Ramsey.

"I think it's part of his competitive spirit," Vondolteren said. "He wants to win."

Some Jacksonville fans feel coach Doug Marrone is to blame.

"I think he should have left when Blake Bortles left," Jaguars fan Jada Senior said.

Despite the drama, Gavoci feels there's still hope for the Jaguars.

"I think we still have a good future," he said. "I think we have a very good team, a lot of young players and I think we're headed in the right direction."

It's unclear whether Ramsey will still be in Jacksonville after Thursday's game.

