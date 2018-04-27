Jaguars fans thrilled to scoop up new jerseys at draft party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For Jaguars fans, Thursday night was their first chance to get their hands on the new jerseys when they went on sale at a draft party hosted by the team at TIAA Bank Field.

Most of the fans who spoke with News4Jax at the event were in love with the new uniforms. Naturally, the team store was the first stop for many once they got inside.

"I love them," said Sally Miller. "I think they are really nice. I'm going to end up getting a new one this year."

The jerseys were available for $100 a piece at the party, while kids' jerseys were selling for $75. They're set to be sold in stores beginning Friday.

Inside the party, the Jaguars had a display showing all of the uniforms the team has donned over the years, starting with the team's inception in 1995.

But some fans were eager to put the uniforms of years past behind them so they could snatch up one of the new jerseys. The only problem? It wasn't their decision to make.

"It's all up to the real boss," said Mike Hernandez. "If the wife says yes, I will."

Fortunately for Hernandez, he must have gotten the approval from his wife. Shortly after interviewing with News4Jax, he got to throw on a new jersey so he could watch the draft in style.

