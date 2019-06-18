Jaguars want you to share your memories for the team's 25th season

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Calling all Jaguars fans in DUUUVAL.

The team issued a call to fans on Monday to share their favorite memories as the franchise enters its 25th season of professional football in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are encouraging fans to relive their best moments throughout the summer. If selected, your entry could be a part of the team's legacy for years to come.

“We want all our fans, past and present, to be a part of our 25th season celebration, but first we need to hear from them,” Jaguars Chief Marketing Officer Julian Duncan said. “The history of a franchise is so much more than just the touchdowns and final scores. It’s the fans that give everything they’ve got to show their love for team and community. We want their moments to be showcased in a special way this year.”

To submit your favorite memory or story about the team, click here. Photos and video submissions are welcome.

Some examples of DUUUVAL fan stories might include:

A specific game moment you can remember in vivid detail.

A time you met a Jaguars player and the impact the encounter had on your life.

A family celebration you hosted with a Jaguars theme.

A fellow fan encounter in another part of the world.

A recurring game day ritual you participate in with your family or friends.

A special way you show your fandom at home or in the community.

All submissions will be considered for inclusion in the team’s 25th season online historical archive as well as a feature segment on Jaguars.com.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.