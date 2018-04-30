JAXPORT and Carnival Cruise Line reach contract extension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In a historic move, JAXPORT and Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday they have reached an agreement to extend cruise services for an additional three years.

The agreement also calls for three extra two-year renewal options and improvements to the terminal building and passenger experience.

The contract could begin as early May 2021 and potentially last through 2027.

Carnival Elation will continue offering its year-round cruises to the Bahamas from JAXPORT's North Jacksonville Cruise Terminal.

Starting in May 2019, the newly upgraded Carnival Ecstasy will set sail for its year-round four-and five day cruise program.

According to JAXPORT, Carnival offers year-round cruises leaving from Jacksonville to 170,000 passengers each year.

