Power outages leave thousands in the cold during morning freeze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of people in Jacksonville and Orange Park woke up Wednesday to a power outage during one of the coldest mornings this week.

According to JEA, a major outage was reported along East 23rd Street and Phoenix Avenue around 6:15 a.m. JEA is working to find out what caused the outage.

Several homeowners said they heard a loud bang early in the morning.

Crews arrived around 7 a.m. to repair the outage, and power was restored just before 7:30 a.m.

JEA spokeswoman Gina Kyle said anyone still experiencing outages should call 665-6000 to report them.

More than 2,700 customers in Orange Park also woke up in the dark.

The Clay Electric outage map showed the outage began around 7:35 a.m. near Orange Park Medical Center.

Crews were assigned to repair the power and the estimated time of restoration is 9:50 a.m.

The outages came as Jacksonville woke up to to freezing temperatures and frosty windshields Wednesday. Temperatures were freezing inland with some areas in the upper 20s on the Westside and down into Palatka. The Beaches were in the upper 30s.

Temperatures are expected to recover into the 40s by 9 a.m., according to The Weather Authority.

