JEA: Boil water advisory issued for Lakeshore South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the Lakeshore South community.

The advisory comes after a 12 inch water pipe broke just after midnight at the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Cassat Avenue, Thursday morning.

661 customers in the area were affected said JEA. They're urged to boil any water that might be put in their mouths until further notice -- that includes water used for drinking, cooking, making baby formula or brushing teeth.

Drivers will be detoured while JEA water maintenance crews are on site making repairs. Avoid the area if you can and use San Juan Avenue and Hyde Park Road as an alternate route.

Emergency officials will update residents when the water has been cleared for consumption.

Anyone with questions should contact JEA at (904) 665-6000.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.