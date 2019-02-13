JEA, city reach agreement through September 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved a new agreement between JEA and the City of Jacksonville.

At Tuesday evening's City Council meeting, council members voted 19-0 for the extension of JEA's contribution to the city.

The new agreement will extend the terms and conditions of the current agreement through September 2023. It includes a minimum 1 percent increase in JEA's contribution to the city each year.

It will also provide an additional $15 million contribution to the city for use in the Septic Tank Phase Out program, bringing the total city and JEA contribution toward the program to more than $45 million since 2016.

The new agreement will also provide a one-time contribution of $155,000 for river monitoring equipment that was damaged during recent hurricanes.

