JEA document shows what CEO planned to discuss with committee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA released a document Monday showing what CEO Paul McElroy had been planning to discuss with a Jacksonville City Council special committee before he was asked to be sworn under oath last week.

He declined, saying his lawyer had advised against it.

Mayor Lenny Curry's chief administrative officer, Sam Mousa, also declined to be sworn in to testify before the committee about the potential sale of the utility to a private entity.

READ: JEA document for special committee on potential sale

The sale of JEA, the city's biggest asset, is the most significant event that has ever gone before the council, and committee members said they wanted to make sure everyone was telling the truth.

But Mousa and McElroy both balked at going under oath.

Mousa left the meeting without answering questions but later sent an email to Councilman John Crescimbeni, the committee chairman, with responses to the two questions he believed the committee most wanted answered.

On Monday, JEA sent an 85-page report to News4Jax, saying it contained the information McElroy had been prepared to discuss with the council members.

The documents indicate where the utility stands financially and what other privately owned utilities might be interested in acquiring JEA.

The JEA board meets at noon Tuesday and will conduct a workshop at 1 p.m. to discuss the proposed sale.

The special council committee on the possible sale of JEA will meet again Thursday.

