JEA lays out plan to reach strategic goals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA is once again looking ahead to the future by looking closely at its past.

It’s been nearly a year since the possible sale of the utility become a very public and contentious debate, followed by the resignation of JEA's CEO. Then there are the commitments to a controversial and expensive Georgia nuclear plant.

In the wake of all this, the head of the board now has written a letter to Mayor Lenny Curry and the president of the Jacksonville City Council laying out the utility's work toward a strategic plan.

Among the goals listed is to drive an increase in the value of JEA -- not only financially, but its value to customers, the community, and the environment. The letter describes how it hopes to have a plan within the year to reach the goals.

Some of the suggestions include:

Rates that are equal to or less than the industry average.

Make sure the amount of money JEA gives to the city of Jacksonville is the same or more every year.

Make sure JEA communications are open and transparent.

Maintain environmental compliance.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.