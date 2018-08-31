JEA lays out plan to reach strategic goals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA is once again looking ahead to the future by looking closely at its past.
It’s been nearly a year since the possible sale of the utility become a very public and contentious debate, followed by the resignation of JEA's CEO. Then there are the commitments to a controversial and expensive Georgia nuclear plant.
In the wake of all this, the head of the board now has written a letter to Mayor Lenny Curry and the president of the Jacksonville City Council laying out the utility's work toward a strategic plan.
Among the goals listed is to drive an increase in the value of JEA -- not only financially, but its value to customers, the community, and the environment. The letter describes how it hopes to have a plan within the year to reach the goals.
Some of the suggestions include:
- Rates that are equal to or less than the industry average.
- Make sure the amount of money JEA gives to the city of Jacksonville is the same or more every year.
- Make sure JEA communications are open and transparent.
- Maintain environmental compliance.
