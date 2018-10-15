JEA narrows search for CEO to 8 men, 1 woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The search firm hired by the JEA to find a new CEO has given the board nine candidates to be considered lead the city-owned utility.

CEO Paul McElroy resigned in April after months on the hot seat after the outgoing chairman of the board suggested exploring selling the utility. While the controversy over that idea has died down, voters are being asked their opinion of the idea in a straw ballot question on the November ballot.

Aaron Zahn, who resigned from the board to become the interim CEO, is among the nine on the list provided by Chicago-based Heidrick & Struggles.

Other candidates include several with extensive experience in leadership positions of utilities, some the same size or larger than the JEA.

The JEA board's search committee been interviewing the candidates. An update on the status of the process may be delivered during Tuesday's full board meeting.

Resumes of CEO finalists:

