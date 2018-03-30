JEA pilot program would make sewage water safe to drink

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA is planning to begin a pilot program that would turn treated sewage water into drinking water.

According to the CEO of the city-owned utility, the program has not yet begun but could soon become a reality.

JEA already uses treated sewage water for lawn irrigation, but the program would go a step further and make it safe to drink.

"That is what we are doing at one of our facilities right now," JEA CEO Paul McElroy said Thursday. "It's co-funded with the state to purify it to drinking water standards."

JEA said it is looking to see whether that water could piped or injected directly back into the aquifer.

But the program remains a pilot and has yet to be implemented, if approved, for widespread use.



