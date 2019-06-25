JEA could cut hundreds of job cuts, raise rates if changes aren't made

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The JEA's board of directors discussed changes they want made to the utility's charter so the utility can adjust its business model as the demand for electricity drops.

With customers using less electricity due to energy efficiency and rooftop solar panels, the JEA board wants to generate revenues in ways that are not included in the current charter.

At a Tuesday morning board meeting, the board said that unless changes are made, the city-owned utility could face layoffs of 574 employees combined with a 26% rate increase. Even plans to move its headquarters to a new building could be scrapped.

Union members at the meeting were surprised by the discussion of layoffs and weren't prepared to comment on it yet.

The board directed staff to return at next month's meeting to present specific plans to address the utility's falling revenues.

News4Jax is learning more about the JEA's revenue dilemma and reactions for other city leaders about potentially changing the utility's charger.

