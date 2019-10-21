JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A JetBlue jetliner made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at Jacksonville International Airport​​.

Flight No. 2581 was heading to Nashville from Fort Lauderdale with 152 people on board when it made an emergency landing in Jacksonville because a fire sensor inside the plane was going off.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority said the pilot reported an indicator showing a possible fire in the baggage area.

Scott Travis, an education reporter for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, tweeted video showing vapor flowing into the cabin. "We landed safely in Jacksonville. Fire dept. is examining issue. Glad I did carry on!" he quipped.

"No time for smiling. At least not for me," Travis added in a tweet accompanied by a selfie from the tarmac, noting that he and coworkers Dana Banker and Aric Chokey are temporarily stranded in Jacksonville.

The plane landed safely and out of an abundance of caution is being checked by firefighters on the tarmac, away from the gate.

JetBlue said initial inspections of the aircraft found no signs of any issues. The aircraft will be further inspected and customers will continue on to Nashville aboard a new aircraft.

