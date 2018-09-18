FHP: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Southside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville was killed Monday night in a Southside crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Southside Boulevard near A.C. Skinner Parkway. All southbound lanes of Southside Boulevard were blocked while investigators were on scene.

Troopers say Austin Maurice Keith, 24, was driving a Chevy Malibu down Southside Blvd. when he lost control. His car left the lane and crashed into a Dodge Caliber before hitting a tree.

Keith died of his injuries. His passenger Brian Farlow, 36, was taken to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Nicholas Walker, 26, the driver in the Dodge Caliber, was taken to St. Vincent's South with minor injuries.

Multiple rescue crews were sent to the scene.

#FHP is working a traffic fatality in the 7500 block of Southside Boulevard near Baymeadows. Please take an alternate route. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 18, 2018

Troopers say charges are pending and they are working to determine if alcohol was a factor. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.