JFRD: 1 hurt in school bus crash in Fort Caroline neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was hurt Tuesday morning in a crash involving a school bus in the Fort Caroline neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The bus was carrying 22 students when it was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Fort Caroline Road and Cesery Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., the fire department tweeted.

The department said there was one reported injury. It's not clear who was injured.

A Duval County Public Schools spokesperson said the bus was headed to Fort Caroline Middle School when the crash happened.

