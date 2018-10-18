JFRD: 1 critically hurt in mobile home fire in Pine Forest neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters pulled a person from a mobile home fire Thursday morning in the Pine Forest neighborhood of Jacksonville's Southside.

The person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, a JFRD spokesman said.

Firefighters said the mobile home on Victor Street was "fully envolved" when crews arrived. The fire, which was called in around 7:30 a.m., was under control within 10 minutes of firefighters getting to the scene.

