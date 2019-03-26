Woman dies after car strikes pole in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman died after a car struck a concrete pole late Tuesday morning in Mandarin, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police and crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded about 11:15 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash on Shad Road near Florida Mining Boulevard, between Hood Road and Philips Highway, just north of the Avenues Mall.

Police said a woman was driving west on Shad Road when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the road and struck a concrete pole. JFRD crews removed her from the wreck and rushed her to Memorial Hospital, where she died.

Part of Shad Road was blocked due to the crash, but police anticipate it will be reopened before 2 p.m.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating.

