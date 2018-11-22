JFRD: Woman taken to hospital after Marietta house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was taken to a hospital after a house fire Wednesday evening in the Marietta area, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded just before 6:30 p.m. to a fire at a home on Old Plank Road, just east of Bulls Bay Highway. Firefighters said they could see heavy smoke when they arrived.

According to JFRD, firefighters were soon able to get the flames under control, but one person, a woman believed to be in her 70s, was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Neighbors, who referred to the woman as Ms. Sandy, ran to her aid after they heard an explosion.

My husband yells, "Baby, the neighbor’s house is on fire!" So, we all just come running out," said Tara Trucks, a neighbor. "We could see the back was on fire.”

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical. There is smoke damage throughout the home, but most of the damage was contained to the dining room.

