JFRD: 2 critically injured in 2-alarm fire at Northside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were critically injured after a two-alarm fire broke out at a home in the Osceola Forest neighborhood on the Northside Monday morning, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

Crews responded just before 6:30 a.m. to the house on Bayview Avenue just off Lem Turner Road.

Upon arrival, Fire Rescue said smoke was showing and shortly after became a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters pulled two people from the home with critical injuries, JFRD said.

Crews had the fire under control shortly before 7 a.m. and the state fire marshal was requested.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.