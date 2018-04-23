Coast Guard: 3 rescued after boat overturns near Dames Point Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people were pulled from the St. Johns River Monday evening after a boat overturned near the Dames Point Bridge, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Mayport and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded about 6:30 p.m. to a report of an overturned vessel and three people in the water.

According to the Coast Guard, a crew aboard a Coast Guard boat pulled one person from the water and occupants on a tugboat got the other two.

The three people were then taken safely to a terminal on Blount Island, the Coast Guard said.

All three were reportedly in good condition.

The Coast Guard said the vessel was anchored at the time and it's unclear why it overturned.

News4Jax Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan said that there were storms and gusty winds in the area when it happened.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.