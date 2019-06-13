JFRD: 4 taken to hospital after Westside mobile home fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a mobile home in the Herlong area, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

Crews were called just before 1:30 a.m. to the home on Stratton Road just off Normandy Boulevard on the city's Westside.

The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when Fire Rescue arrived and more crews had to be called to help.

Four people were taken to a local hospital, Fire Rescue said. It's unknown at this time what the extent of injuries are and what may have caused the blaze.

